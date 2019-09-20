Jr NTR To Team Up With A Popular Tamil Director Soon?

Jr NTR, fondly referred to as 'Young Tiger', is arguably one of the biggest and most bankable names in Telugu cinema. The mass hero has starred in several big hits, and this has gone a long way in helping him win the love of Nandamuri fans. Now, here is some news for the 'Tarak Army'. According to reports, Jr NTR is set to team up with Tamil director Atlee for a commercial entertainer, adding an important project to his kitty. It will, however, take a while for the film to go on floors as both men are busy with their upcoming films.

Atlee is awaiting the release of the eagerly awaited Tamil biggie Bigil, featuring Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead. The film, starring 'Thalapathy' in the role of a soccer coach, has created a fair deal of buzz in the Telugu states, which is a positive sign.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he is shooting for RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The movie, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters and is likely to have a strong patriotic feel. RRR, slated to hit screens in 2020, features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut.

Once RRR releases, Jr NTR will most probably be teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for a masala movie.