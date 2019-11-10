Jr NTR To Turn Producer Soon? Deets Inside

It's no secret that Jr NTR is one of the most popular mass heroes of his generation. The 'Young Tiger', as fans love to call him is loved by all and sundry due to his bindass nature and impressive range as a performer. Now, here is some big news for the 'Tarak Army'. According to reports, Jr NTR is set to turn producer and will be launching his production house pretty soon. An official announcement about this is likely to be made in the coming days.

Interestingly, several top stars have tried their hand at production, giving movie lovers a reason to rejoice. However, the results have been quite mixed. While Ram Charan tasted success with his maiden production venture Khaidi No 150, 'Nata Simha' Balakrishna suffered a big setback when the NTR Biopic bombed at the box office.

Similarly, Pawan Kalyan did not not much success as a producer as films such as Sadaar Gabbar Singh and Chal Mohan Ranga turned out to be clossal disappointments. It remains to be seen if Jr NTR finds success in his new role.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is working on the much-hyped RRR, directed by the iconic SS Rajamouli. The period-drama, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, is slated to release in 2020. It revolves around the fictional exploits of two freedom fighters. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

