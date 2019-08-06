Jr NTR Finalises His Next Two Movies? To Work With These Top Directors After RRR

Jr NTR is arguably one of the biggest and most bankable young stars in Tollywood today. Now, here is some big news for his die-hard fans. According to reports, Tarak has zeroed in on his next two projects and will be making an official announcement pretty soon. After wrapping up SS Rajamouli's RRR, the Nandamuri hero will be teaming up with Aravinda Sametha director Trivikram Srinivas for a family entertainer, likely to go on floors next year.

Post the Trivikram Srinivas movie, Jr NTR is likely to join hands with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a mass movie, featuring plenty of action scenes and masala elements. The buzz is that the movie will start rolling only in 2021.

Many feel that by choosing two completely different subjects for his upcoming films, Jr NTR is trying to evolve as a performer and avoid getting typecast.

Interestingly, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR, one of the biggest movies of his career. The film, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, is a period-drama with patriotic undertones, which revolves around the fictional exploits of two freedom fighters. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, making her Tollywood debut, is paired opposite the 'Mega Power Star' in RRR. Actors Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani too are a part of the cast.

Brit beauty Daisy Edgar Jones was originally paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR. However, she opted out of the film due to 'personal reasons'. The buzz is that either Sai Pallavi or Nithya Menen will be roped in to replace the lovely lady. Many feel that RRR, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, has the potential to establish its young stars as pan-India sensations, opening new avenues for them.

So, are you looking forward to Jr NTR's upcoming movies? Comments, please!