Kajal Aggarwal And Raashi Khanna Turn Down Gopichand's Movie Due To Safety Concerns?

Kajal Aggarwal, one of the most bankable names in Tollywood, was recently offered a film opposite Gopichand and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. However, the 'Punjabi Kudi' opted out of the project, much to the shock of all concerned. Bengal Tiger lady Raashi Khanna too refused to sign the film. Now, the reason behind this shocking situation has been revealed. According to reports, the lovely divas turned down the offer as some portions of the movie will be shot in a dense forest in Karnataka, creating safety issues.

With top heroines not ready to accept Gopichand's film, the makers are likely to rope in a newcomer. One might get clarity about this in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Gopichand's latest film Chanakya hit screens on Saturday (October 5), opening to a lukewarm response at the box office, failing to impress critics. It did not show much growth on Day 2 and Day 3 and this sealed its fate. Many feel that its lacklustre performance is the worst thing that could have happened to an already struggling Gopichand.

On the other hand, Kajal was last seen in the commercially unsuccessful Ranarangam. She had virtually nothing to do in the film and this upset her fans big time. Luckily, her Tamil movie Comali did well at the ticket window and this proved to be the saving grace. She currently has the Tamil movies Indian 2 and Paris Paris in her kitty.

Similarly, Raashi was last seen in Ayogya, the Tamil remake of Jr NTR's Temper. The film, starring Vishal, did not do as well as expected. She will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Venky Mama, featuring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. She also has Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover and a few Tamil movies in her kitty.

So, did Raashi and Kajal do the right thing by saying 'no' to Gopichand's movie? Tell us in the space below.