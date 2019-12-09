Kajal Aggarwal Confirms Being In A Relationship? Deets Inside!

Kajal To Get Married Soon?

In the snap, Kajal is seen making a 'heart' sign while enjoying the sunset. Many feel, this is the Temper star's way of confirming she is in a relationship and will be walking down the aisle pretty soon.

Is The Rumour True?

Last month, Kajal had confirmed that getting married was one of her top priorities and this created a great deal of buzz among cinemagoers. She had also said that she wanted her man to be 'possessive, caring and spiritual'. The general feeling is, her comments are responsible for the rumour.

The Background

In case, you did not know, Kajal has normally refrained from talking about her personal life. However, a few years ago, the 'Punjabi Kudi' had confessed that she was once in a relationship, which ended on a sad note.

"I have had two serious relationships in my life so far, one before I became an actor and one after and both were with people outside the industry. The last relationship did not work out as you need to give a relationship some time and be physically present and that was not possible as I did not have the time," she had told a website.

Work Matters

On the professional side of things, she is awaiting the release of Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. She also has the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, in her kitty. The buzz is it will hit screens in 2021.