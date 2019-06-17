Kajal Aggarwal Dumped Her First Boyfriend As He Made This Inappropriate Demand
The lovely and charming Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the most sought after and talented young ladies in Telugu cinema today. The 'Punjabi Kudi' began her career with the 2007 release Lakshmi Kalyanam and added a new dimension to her career. After a few initial setbacks, she found a foothold in the industry. She also acted with big stars such as Ajith Kumar and Ram Charan and this worked wonders for her career. Now, here is some big news for her fans.
Kajal Spills The Beans
According to a report carried by a leading website, Kajal has spilled the beans on her personal life and made a big revelation about her past.
A Big Demand
Kajal reportedly said that she dumped her first boyfriend as he wanted her to stay away from the film world and not become an actress. Revealing more about her first love, the Mersal star said he did not have have a good impression of the film world, which proved to be the biggest reason behind their split.
Moving On
With the setback behind her, Kajal has moved on in life and is currently the reigning queen of Tollywood. Like her contemporaries, she rarely talks about her 'affairs' and let's her work do the talking.
Not A Good Start
The year 2019 has not been a good one for Kajal so far. Her much-hyped Sita, which hit theatres on May 24, 2019, failed to impress critics and turned out to be a failure. The film, directed by Teja, saw her essay the titular role to the best of her abilities.
The Road Ahead...
Kajal currently has Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty. Comali, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, will see her act opposite Jayam Ravi. On the other hand, Paris Paris is a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen and will see her essay Kangana's Ranaut's role from the Hindi version. A while ago, she had signed Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haassan. However, the buzz is that she is no longer a part of the movie.
