Kajal Aggarwal Gets Trolled By Her Fans For A Shocking Reason; Deets Inside!

Her Instagram Page

Kajal Aggarwal is indeed extremely active on Instagram. Recently, she crossed a milestone with the total number of followers going past the 10 Million mark. Now, she is one among the most followed South Indian celebrities on Instagram.

She Tried Something New

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal did try something new on her Instagram page by sending out pictures as a grid post. Through this feature, she had sent out a good number of pictures, which by together will appear as a single photo.

Didn't Go Down Well With Fans

However, it seems like the experiment that she opted for didn't receive good reactions from fans. The fans who were probably unaware of the feature, came up with various troll comments on each of the images.

View this post on Instagram 👀 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on May 13, 2019 at 4:31am PDT

Good Number Of Likes

It seems like the picture is from one of the recent photoshoots of the actress. Despite the troll comments from a few, the various posts in the grid picture have been getting a good number of likes on Instagram. The actress also posted another photo from the photo shoot, which also has got a good number of likes.