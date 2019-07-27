Kajal Aggarwal Gives Us Major Fitness Goals In This Awesome video

The much-loved Kajal Aggarwal, one of the most talented and beautiful ladies in the Telugu film industry, recently shared an awesome workout video on Instagram, which became the talk of the town for all the right reasons. In it, the 'Punjabi Kudi' is seen woking out like a boss and burning some calories. Her intensity and dedication are simply mind-blowing.

"Squats for me have always been extremely difficult with regards to my form and lifting heavy. It took a lot of practice, immense focus and a major confidence boost from @coach_sriram to get here, and we've only just begun ! 70 kgs, heaviest I've squatted so far and ofcourse a long way to go. Primary thing is to set your mind to any muscle you train and feel the strength pulsating through your entire body. And trust me, nothing else seems to matter!

Ps- pls don't try this without supervision unless you're trained in technique and form," (sic) wrote Kajal while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, Kajal is going through a exciting phase on the processional front. Last year, she impressed fans with her performance in Awe and proved her mettle as a performer. She also tasted success with MLA. The actress was last seen in Sita that hit screens earlier this year and failed tto impress fans. The film never clicked with the masses and this resulted in its downfall.

Kajal currently has Comali and Ranarangam in her kitty, which are slated to hit screens on August 15, 2019. Comali has her paired opposite Jayam Ravi while Ranarangam will see her act alongside Sharwanand. She is also a part of Shankar's Magnum opus Indian 2, which features Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film, is set to go on floors pretty soon.

