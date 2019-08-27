Kajal Aggarwal Had Average Dressing Sense, Says Prabhas

It is no secret that Kajal Aggarwal is one of the top stars in Tollywood today. The 'Punjabi Kudi' has won the love of countless movie buffs due to her simple nature and charming screen presence. Now, the lovely lady is in the limelight for a surprising reason. While promoting his eagerly-awaited movie Saaho, Prabhas said that Kajal's 'fashion sense' was quite 'average during her initial years in the industry. The 'Rebel Star', however, added that it has improved big time over the years.

"Sometimes, she had average dressing sense. It was earlier... but now it is good," (sic) said Prabhas

Kajal and Prabhas made a good pair in Darling and Mr Perfect, impressing fans with their crackling chemistry. The two also share a good rapport in real-life, which explains why the Baahubali hero did not hesitate to take a sly dig at his friend.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Saaho that is slated to hit screens on August 30, 2019. The film, directed by Sujeeth, features the mass hero in a new avatar that has taken social media by storm. It features Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Prakash Belawadi, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi too are a part of Saaho.

Coming back to Kajal Aggarwal, she will soon be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood hit Queen. She also has the Shankar-directed Indian 2 in her kitty, which features actor Kamal Haasan in the lead. The movie is likely to release in 2021.