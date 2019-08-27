English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kajal Aggarwal Had Average Dressing Sense, Says Prabhas

    By
    |

    It is no secret that Kajal Aggarwal is one of the top stars in Tollywood today. The 'Punjabi Kudi' has won the love of countless movie buffs due to her simple nature and charming screen presence. Now, the lovely lady is in the limelight for a surprising reason. While promoting his eagerly-awaited movie Saaho, Prabhas said that Kajal's 'fashion sense' was quite 'average during her initial years in the industry. The 'Rebel Star', however, added that it has improved big time over the years.

    "Sometimes, she had average dressing sense. It was earlier... but now it is good," (sic) said Prabhas

    Kajal Aggarwal Had Average Dressing Sense, Says Prabhas

    Kajal and Prabhas made a good pair in Darling and Mr Perfect, impressing fans with their crackling chemistry. The two also share a good rapport in real-life, which explains why the Baahubali hero did not hesitate to take a sly dig at his friend.

    Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Saaho that is slated to hit screens on August 30, 2019. The film, directed by Sujeeth, features the mass hero in a new avatar that has taken social media by storm. It features Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Prakash Belawadi, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi too are a part of Saaho.

    Coming back to Kajal Aggarwal, she will soon be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood hit Queen. She also has the Shankar-directed Indian 2 in her kitty, which features actor Kamal Haasan in the lead. The movie is likely to release in 2021.

    More KAJAL AGGARWAL News

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue