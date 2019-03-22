Kajal Aggarwal's Holi Shoot Goes Viral: These Clicks Of The Beauty Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat
The stunning Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented and popular stars in Tollywood today. The bold Punjabi beauty is held in high regard owing to her innocent looks, bindass nature and magnetic personality. During what has been an eventful career, Kajal has worked with some of the most talented stars in the industry and this has gone a long way in helping her prove that she is a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some terrific news for her die-hard fans.
Elegance Personified!
A few photos from her Holi photo shoot are going viral on social media and creating a great deal of buzz amongst fans. In this click, she is seen redefining the meaning of grace and proving that her beauty is second to none. Her lively expressions add a new dimension to the look, upping its recall value big time.
Priceless!
Here is another priceless click from the shoot which is bound to make fans love her even more. She sure knows how to make an impact!
A Year Of Mixed Fortunes
The year 2018 was one of mixed fortunes for Kajal. She impressed fans with her performance in Awe which received rave reviews from all corners. Her next release MLA too fared better than expected despite receiving mixed reviews. However, her last release Kavacham tanked at the box office and failed to impress critics. The film, directed by Sreenivas Mamila, saw her act opposite Bellamkonda Sreenivas.
Kajal's Upcoming Movies
Kajal is one of the busiest stars in the film industry. At present, she is awaiting the release of Paris Paris the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. She also has Sita and Indian 2 in her kitty. Sita marks her second collaboration Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Other the hand, Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian and will be directed by S Shankar. The film was announced some time ago and is yet to on floors.
So, did you like these clicks? Tell us in the space below.