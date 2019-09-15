English
    Kajal Aggarwal Is Elegance Personified In These Stunning Clicks

    'Punjabi Kudi' Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in Tollywood. The gorgeous lady, who began her career with the 2007 release Lakshmi Kalyanam, has evolved tremendously as a performer, and this has worked wonders for her career. Now, here is some big news for Kajal fans. The Awe beauty just shared a few photos on Instagram, which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    In this awesome click, Kajal is seen striking an elegant pose and proving that she is style personified. Her shy smile adds a new dimension to her new avatar, upping its recall value big time. She sure knows how to make an impact!

    Elegance Personified

    Kajal looks charming in this lovely click, which is bound to make fans go weak in the knees. Her confident body language is bound to leave fans spellbound. Kajal seems to have mastered the art of being effortlessly gorgeous.

    Cute!

    Kajal's cute expressions are enough to make this photo the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Enough said!

    A Busy Time

    A Busy Time

    Meanwhile, Kajal is going through a busy phase on the work front. She was last seen in the Independence Day release Ranarangam, which did for nothing for her career. Luckily, Comali fared well at the box office, giving new life to her Kollywood innings.

    The Way Ahead..

    The Way Ahead..

    Kajal will soon be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of the Bollywwod hit Queen. The film, featuring her in the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version, recently ran into trouble when the ‘censors' asked the makers for 25 cuts. She also has the Tamil biggie Indian 2 in her kitty. The movie, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, marks her first collaboration with the legendary Kamal Haasan, and this makes it a crucial project for her.

    So, did you like Kajal Aggarwal's photos? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
