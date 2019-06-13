English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kajal Aggarwal Is Elegance Personified In These Viral Photos From A Shoot

    By
    |

    Last month, actress Kajal Aggarwal suffered a big setback when Sita opened to a lacklustre response at the box office and ended up being a failure of epic proportions. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Teja, saw her opposite her Kavacham co-actor Bellamkonmda Sreenivas, released a few days after Maharshi and this proved to be its downfall. With the Sita debacle in the past, Kajal is back in the limelight for an awesome reason.

    In an exciting development, a few photos of the Mersal beauty are going viral and turning up the heat. In them, she is seen in a stylish and glamorous avatar that she carries quite well. Her relaxed and confident expressions gel with her look and up its recall value big time. She truly is a stunner!

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Meanwhile, Kajal currently has Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty. Comali is a situational-comedy and has her paired with actor Jayam Ravi. On the other hand, Paris Paris is the official remake of the Hindi hit Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the original version.

    Kajal had also agreed to act opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 classic Indian. However, the buzz is that she has opted out of the film because it has not gone on floors yet.

    So, did you like these photos? Comments, please!

    Kajal Aggarwal Was In A Serious Relationship That Ended Due To This Brutal Reason; Sad Deets Inside

    More KAJAL AGGARWAL News

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue