Kajal Aggarwal Is Elegance Personified In These Viral Photos From A Shoot

Last month, actress Kajal Aggarwal suffered a big setback when Sita opened to a lacklustre response at the box office and ended up being a failure of epic proportions. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Teja, saw her opposite her Kavacham co-actor Bellamkonmda Sreenivas, released a few days after Maharshi and this proved to be its downfall. With the Sita debacle in the past, Kajal is back in the limelight for an awesome reason.

In an exciting development, a few photos of the Mersal beauty are going viral and turning up the heat. In them, she is seen in a stylish and glamorous avatar that she carries quite well. Her relaxed and confident expressions gel with her look and up its recall value big time. She truly is a stunner!

Meanwhile, Kajal currently has Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty. Comali is a situational-comedy and has her paired with actor Jayam Ravi. On the other hand, Paris Paris is the official remake of the Hindi hit Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the original version.

Kajal had also agreed to act opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 classic Indian. However, the buzz is that she has opted out of the film because it has not gone on floors yet.

So, did you like these photos? Comments, please!

Kajal Aggarwal Was In A Serious Relationship That Ended Due To This Brutal Reason; Sad Deets Inside