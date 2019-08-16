Kajal Aggarwal Loses To Regina Cassandra As Evaru And Not Rananagaram Impresses Fans

The much-loved Kajal Aggarwal is beyond any doubt one of the most popular divas in Telugu cinema. She has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood and proved that she belongs to the big league. Now, the 'Pakka Local' beauty is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. In a shocking development, actress Regina Cassandra has scored a convincing win over Kajal and left movie buffs in a state of shock.

Rananagaram, featuring Kajal as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand,hit screens yesterday (August 16, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office. Sadly, it did nothing for her career as most movie buffs felt that her character was not even needed in the movie. In fact, some fans even urged a glamorous actress to choose her roles with caution in order to avoid doing another Rananagaram.

On the other hand, Regina's Evaru, which released alongside Rananagaram, received a better response with most critics praising the Awe beauty's performance and describing it as a major highlight of the movie. The actress also impressed the general audience and proved that she has evolved as a performer.

Meanwhile, Kajal will next be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of the Hindi movie Queen that featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead. As the film features her in a key role, many feel that it might help the actress put the Rananagaram debacle behind her. She also has Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, in her kitty.

Coming back to Regina has Party, Kallapart and other movies in the pipeline..