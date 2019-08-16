English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kajal Aggarwal Loses To Regina Cassandra As Evaru And Not Rananagaram Impresses Fans

    By Staff
    |

    The much-loved Kajal Aggarwal is beyond any doubt one of the most popular divas in Telugu cinema. She has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood and proved that she belongs to the big league. Now, the 'Pakka Local' beauty is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. In a shocking development, actress Regina Cassandra has scored a convincing win over Kajal and left movie buffs in a state of shock.

    Rananagaram, featuring Kajal as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand,hit screens yesterday (August 16, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office. Sadly, it did nothing for her career as most movie buffs felt that her character was not even needed in the movie. In fact, some fans even urged a glamorous actress to choose her roles with caution in order to avoid doing another Rananagaram.

    Kajal Aggarwal Loses To Regina Cassandra As Evaru And Not Rananagaram Impresses Fans

    On the other hand, Regina's Evaru, which released alongside Rananagaram, received a better response with most critics praising the Awe beauty's performance and describing it as a major highlight of the movie. The actress also impressed the general audience and proved that she has evolved as a performer.

    Meanwhile, Kajal will next be seen in Paris Paris, a remake of the Hindi movie Queen that featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead. As the film features her in a key role, many feel that it might help the actress put the Rananagaram debacle behind her. She also has Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, in her kitty.

    Coming back to Regina has Party, Kallapart and other movies in the pipeline..

    More KAJAL AGGARWAL News

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal regina cassandra
    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 23:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue