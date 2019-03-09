Kajal Aggarwal Makes A Lovely ‘Desi Girl’ In These Viral Photos

What A Beauty!

Here is a lovely photo from the shoot in which Kajal is seen redefining the meaning of grace and making fans go weak at the knees. She truly is an expert when it comes to stealing the show

Stunning!

The diva's elegant body language and imploring expressions are the biggest highlights of her stunning look in this snap. Kajal is someone who is quite good at carrying off a ‘desi' look like a boss. It is perhaps because of her grace and beauty that is one of the most popular South stars on social media.

A Year Of Mixed Fortunes

Interestingly, 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for the Mersal beauty. She tasted success with Awe which received rave reviews from all corners. The film, produced by actor Nani, also featured Eesha Rebba and Nithya Menen in the lead. Kajal also made an impact with her performance in MLA which fared better than expected. However, her last release of the year Kavacham underperformed at the box office.

The Road Ahead

At present, Kajal is awaiting the release of Paris Paris which is a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. In it, she will be seen playing the role essayed by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version. She also has Sita and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her kitty