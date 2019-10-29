Kajal Aggarwal Not Confident About Turning Producer?

Some time ago, it was reported that Kajal Aggarwal might don the producer's hat soon. Reportedly, her production house has been named 'KA Films' and she had expressed an interest in producing movies under this banner. Not many actresses have taken such a step in Telugu cinema. However, a recent report reveals that Kajal Aggarwal might have dropped the idea of producing movies for the meantime.

It was being rumoured that the actress might launch her production house soon with a film, which would be directed by filmmaker Teja. Later, reports came in that she decided to back off from the idea. Teja and Kajal Aggarwal had recently teamed up for 'Sita', in which she played the title role. Next, there were speculations that the Paris Paris actress might team up with Prasanth Verma, with whom she had previously worked in the critically-acclaimed 'Awe'.

It was reported that they would team up for a movie, which will be a sequel to 'Awe' and it would pave way for the launch of her production house. However, the latest report reveals that Kajal Aggarwal is doubtful about stepping into movie production. Sources say that she is not sure whether she could turn out to be a successful producer. It's been speculated that the sequel to 'Awe' has been dropped due to the same reason. Nevertheless, no official announcement regarding any of these has come out yet.

At the same time, Kajal Aggarwal is busy with her acting commitments in various languages. Her next release will be the Tamil movie 'Paris Paris', a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. Reports suggest that she has also signed a movie titled 'Mumbai Saga', which is being directed by Sanjay Gupta where she will share screen space with John Abraham. She is also the leading lady of the upcoming big movie, 'Indian 2', the shoot of which is currently progressing.