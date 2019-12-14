    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kajal Aggarwal's Lovely Clicks Take Social Media By Storm

      There's no denying that Kajal Aggarwal is one of the biggest and most gorgeous ladies in Telugu cinema. The 34-year-old 'Punjabi Kudi' is loved by all and sundry due to her good looks, charming screen presence and effective performances. During her career, the 'Awe' beauty has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood--right from Chiranjeevi to Rana Daggubati--and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some terrific news for the actress's diehard fans.

      In an exciting development, she recently posted a few stunning clicks on social media, becoming the talk of the town for all the right reasons. In them, she redefines the tenets of beauty and proves that elegance is her middle name.

      Here, we present the top reactions to Kajal's stunning avatars.

      Ravindra Babu @3Shivaravindra

      Ravindra Babu @3Shivaravindra

      @MsKajalAggarwal very good evening dear kajal 💝with best wishes Traditional beauty 💥Sweet smile 💥Ultragorgeous look 💥""Either you run the day or the day runs you." "Wishes you happy day's for you always @MsKajalAggarwal

      Gûñdâlâ Vâmsî...##@GdlVms1

      Gûñdâlâ Vâmsî...##@GdlVms1

      Looking gorgeous....and love to see this....may I think that...angel is in Earth and..it is@kajal aggarwal..love you mam....!😍😘😍😘😍😍😘😘😍😘😍😘😍

      YUGANDHAR @YUGFORALL

      YUGANDHAR @YUGFORALL

      Looking very Cute, Beautiful, Pretty Eyes, Romantic Smile with Indian traditional Style "SAREE" Lovely photo shoot Kajal ji

      JitendraDas @Jitendr66840701

      JitendraDas @Jitendr66840701

      Killer !! My Kaajuu babe uuummhhh wow I'm words 2 say that 4m wearing a Blue Saaree amazed in 12/12/2019 & khayal rakhna OK Shubhsandhya My Rowdy Babe

      Ankush Kumar @AnkushK60974550

      Ankush Kumar @AnkushK60974550

      #KajalAggarwal❤❤❤#KajalAggarwal

      #FridayMotivation😍#FridayThought😍

      #FridayFeeling🤗#SoHappy🤗😘🤗

      Wow...How Sweet😍😘😍😘😍

      Your Smile is So Cute🤗😊🤗😊🤗

      Wow you look So Beautiful💞🔥💞🔥💞🔥💞

      Lovely💕🔥💕GORGEOUS💕🔥💕Fabulous

      Love you So much Kaaju ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

      Coming back to Kajal, she is working on the Tamil biggie Indian 2, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Kamal Haasan. Rakul Preet and Siddharth too are a part of the Shankar-helmed magnum opus, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani.

      She also has Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen, in her kitty.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

