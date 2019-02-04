Here’s How Kajal Aggarwal Reacted When A Miscreant Harassed A Friend

English
    The gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal is quite a popular name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The confident lady enjoys an enviable fan following thanks to her sincere performance, humble nature and gripping screen presence. During her career, the Mersal beauty has acted alongside the biggest stars in the industry and been a part of several smash hits. All this has established her as a synonym for success. Now, Kajal is in the news for a surprising reason.

    Kajal Makes A Revelation

    During a recent media interaction, the actress revealed that she once hit a miscreant right on the face for harassing a friend.

    ‘I Punched Him’

    "One time a person started troubling my friend and at that time I pulled him by his collar and punched him on his face," she added

    Kajal About Casting Couch

    The lovely also addressed the debate around casting couch and said that she has never faced any problems in the industry.

    "Many are making shocking claims that for offers they have been asked sexual favours and all that is not true but I haven't experienced such dark sides in my career."

    A Decent 2018

    The year 2018 was one of mixed fortunes for the Punjabi lady. She received rave reviews for her act in Awe. The movie was produced by actor Nani and it touched upon quite a few bold topics. Directed by Prashanth Varma, it also had Nithya Menen and Murali Sharma in tthe lead. It emerged as a hit. Unfortunately, unlike Awe , her other big releases Kavacham and MLA were not that successful.

    Plenty On Her Plate

    At present, Kajal has two big movies in her kitty-Paris Paris and Indian 2. Paris Paris is a remake of Queen and it is a major release for the Vivegam star. On the other hand, Indian 2 is a sequel to tthe 1996 classic Indian and it will see her act opposite Kamal Haasan. Kajal will also be seen in Sita which has Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas lead.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 22:42 [IST]
