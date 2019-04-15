Kajal Aggarwal Achieves A Rare Feat, Beats Rakul Preet and Samantha Akkineni With Ease
The bold and beautiful Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sought-after and successful stars in the Telugu film industry today. The bindass lady is held in high regard owing to her ravishing looks, humble nature and charming personality. During what has been a truly enviable career, Kajal has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a synonym for success. Now, here is some terrific news for the MLA actress' fans.
Kajal Aggarwal Becomes The Instagram Queen
In an exciting development, Kajal has become the first South actress to cross 10 million followers on Instagram much to the delight of her well-wishers. The Punjabi lady is quite active on the platform and frequently shares her best photos with her 'followers' which seems to have worked wonders for her.
An Easy Victory
Needless to say, Kajal has managed to beat her contemporaries with utmost ease in this aspect. Her Brahmotsavam co-star Samantha Akkineni, an A-lister in the truest sense, has merely 6.5 million followers on Instagram while Rakul Preet has 7.3 million. Even sensational beauties like Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna are no match for Kajal when it comes to Instagram following.
A Good 2018
The year 2018 was a pretty good one for Kajal. She received rave reviews for her strong performance in Awe which emerged as a surprise hit. She also impressed fans with her glam look in MLA which fared better than expected despite receiving mixed reviews. Sadly, her third release Kavacham sank without a trace and failed to impress critics.
The Road Ahead...
Kajal is currently gearing up for the release of Sita which marks her second collaboration with Kavacham co-actor Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film, based on the Ramayana, has the potential to be a surprise hit. The Mersal star also has Paris Paris, a remake of Queen, in her kitty. She has also signed Indian 2 but fans are still unsure about its status. One might get some clarity about the Shankar movie in the coming months.