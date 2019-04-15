Kajal Aggarwal Achieves A Rare Feat, Beats Rakul Preet and Samantha Akkineni With Ease

Kajal Aggarwal Becomes The Instagram Queen

In an exciting development, Kajal has become the first South actress to cross 10 million followers on Instagram much to the delight of her well-wishers. The Punjabi lady is quite active on the platform and frequently shares her best photos with her 'followers' which seems to have worked wonders for her.

An Easy Victory

Needless to say, Kajal has managed to beat her contemporaries with utmost ease in this aspect. Her Brahmotsavam co-star Samantha Akkineni, an A-lister in the truest sense, has merely 6.5 million followers on Instagram while Rakul Preet has 7.3 million. Even sensational beauties like Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna are no match for Kajal when it comes to Instagram following.

A Good 2018

The year 2018 was a pretty good one for Kajal. She received rave reviews for her strong performance in Awe which emerged as a surprise hit. She also impressed fans with her glam look in MLA which fared better than expected despite receiving mixed reviews. Sadly, her third release Kavacham sank without a trace and failed to impress critics.

The Road Ahead...

Kajal is currently gearing up for the release of Sita which marks her second collaboration with Kavacham co-actor Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film, based on the Ramayana, has the potential to be a surprise hit. The Mersal star also has Paris Paris, a remake of Queen, in her kitty. She has also signed Indian 2 but fans are still unsure about its status. One might get some clarity about the Shankar movie in the coming months.