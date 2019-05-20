Kajal Aggarwal Rejected A Hero For This Film? SHOCKING DEETS INSIDE!

Kajal Aggarwal's first movie release of 2019 will be taking over the theatres within a few days of time. We are talking about the upcoming Telugu movie Sita, directed by Teja and featuring Bellamkonda Srinivas as the male lead. The film has been scheduled to come out on May 24, 2019.

Sita is the third film of Kajal Aggarwal with director Teja after the films Lakshmi Kalyanam and Nene Raju Nene Mantri. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Teja narrated the story of Sita even before the shoot of Nene Raja Nene Mantri.

According to a report by Mirchi9.com, director Teja had an actor in mind as the male lead of Sita but Kajal Aggarwal had rejected that option. However, it hasn't been revealed who that hero was exactly. So it was during the shoot of Nene Raju Nene Mantri that the director conveyed to Kajal Aggarwal that he is planning to do Sita and the actress was interested in the project. Later, the director decided to cast an actor who was ready to do the film and Bellamkonda Srinivas was selected.

In Sita, Kajal Aggarwal would be seen playing the title role. Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Srinivas had teamed up for the film Kavacham, which released in December 2018.

READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Glamorous Photos Go Viral: These Clicks Of The Beauty Will Leave You Spellbound