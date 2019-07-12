Kajal Aggarwal's Remuneration Demands Have Left Film-maker Shocked?
Kajal Aggarwal has been in the film industry for over a decade now. Not many actresses can boast of enjoying a great popularity and fan base even after many years of existence in films, like she does. She was previously seen in the Telugu movie Sita, which was one among the major summer releases. She also has some promising projects in the line-up. However, some of the latest reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that one of the demands of the actress did leave a film-maker quite shocked. Read the article to know the full details regarding this.
Raju Gari Gadhi 3
As everyone knows, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, the upcoming Telugu film to be directed by Ohmkar did run into trouble with Tamannaah, who was supposed to play the role of the leading lady in the film, had walked out of the project due to various reasons.
Kajal Aggarwal
Reportedly, the makers of the film have been on the lookout for another actress. If the reports are to be believed, director Ohmkar had later approached Kajal Aggarwal for the film and the director even narrated the film's story to her.
Her Remuneration
Meanwhile, the report also adds that Kajal Aggarwal had demanded a huge amount as remuneration for this film. It is being said that the director who was shocked to hear about this has decided to go forward with another actress since the team couldn't afford such a huge pay.
Kajal Aggarwal's Upcoming Projects
The actress' next movie to hit the theatres will be Ranarangam, the Sharwanand movie that is expected to release in August 2019. On the other hand, the actress also has Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Queen in her kitty. She also essays the leading lady in the Jayam Ravi starrer Comali.
(Source: Greatandhra.com)