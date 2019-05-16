Kajal Aggarwal's Glamorous Photos Go Viral: These Clicks Of The Beauty Will Leave You Spellbound

Elegant!

In this fabulous click, Kajal is seen redefining the meaning of grace and making countless young men go weak at the knees. Her innocent expressions are hard to miss!

Kajal At Her Charming Best

Here is another glam photo of Kajal which might create a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Her imploring expressions add a new dimension to her stylish avatar and up its recall value big time. She sure knows to steal the show!

An Eventful 2018

Interestingly, 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Kajal. She impressed with her performance in Awe which fared better than expected. Her other big release MLA too exceeded expectations. Unfortunately for her, Kavacham under-performed at the box office while failing to impress critics.

The Way Ahead

Kajal is currently awaiting the release of Sita, slated to release on May 24, 2019. The film, directed by noted director Teja, marks her second collaboration with Kavacham co-actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas. She also has Jayam Ravi's Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty. She had also signed Indian 2, however, its status is unclear. All in all, Kajal has plenty to look forward to this year which bears testimony to her popularity.