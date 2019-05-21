Kajal Aggarwal's Sensational Photos Go Viral: Actress' Bold Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle
As far as fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, Kajal Aggarwal is a name that needs no introduction at all. The Punjabi hottie enjoys a strong and dedicated fan following due to her elegant personality, bindass nature, charming screen presence and sincere performances. The Mersal beauty is also quite a pro at setting Instagram on fire with her sizzling snaps which has helped her become the queen of hearts. Now, here is some terrific news for her fans. In an exciting development, some sensational photos of the beauty are going viral on social media and turning up the heat.
Too Hot To Handle
In this awesome click, Kajal can be seen striking a seductive pose which might make fans go weak in the knees. She sure knows how to make an impact!
Mesmerising
Here is yet another priceless click of the ravishing beauty which proves that she is elegance personified. Kajal seems to have mastered the art of looking effortlessly hot.
An Eventful 2018
Interestingly, 2018 was a pretty eventful year for Kajal. She received rave reviews for her performance in Awe which emerged as a hit and impressed fans big time. Her next release MLA did decent business at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film saw her act opposite her first co-star Kalyan Ram and up her glam quotient big time. Sadly, her final release Kavacham bombed at the box office and received unimpressive reviews.
Sita Time!
Kajal is currently gearing up for the release of Sita which marks her second consecutive movie with Kavacham co-actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film features her in a bold new avatar and this is its big highlight. Sita is slated to hit screens on May 24, 2019.
The Road Ahead
Kajal also has Paris Paris and Comali in her kitty. The lovely lady had also signed Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan, however, its status is still a bit unclear. One might get some clarity about the Shankar movie once the 'Ulaga Nayagan' gets done with his political commitments.
