Kajal Aggarwal's Sensational Photos Go Viral: Actress' Bold Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle

In this awesome click, Kajal can be seen striking a seductive pose which might make fans go weak in the knees. She sure knows how to make an impact!

Mesmerising

Here is yet another priceless click of the ravishing beauty which proves that she is elegance personified. Kajal seems to have mastered the art of looking effortlessly hot.

An Eventful 2018

Interestingly, 2018 was a pretty eventful year for Kajal. She received rave reviews for her performance in Awe which emerged as a hit and impressed fans big time. Her next release MLA did decent business at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film saw her act opposite her first co-star Kalyan Ram and up her glam quotient big time. Sadly, her final release Kavacham bombed at the box office and received unimpressive reviews.

Sita Time!

Kajal is currently gearing up for the release of Sita which marks her second consecutive movie with Kavacham co-actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film features her in a bold new avatar and this is its big highlight. Sita is slated to hit screens on May 24, 2019.

The Road Ahead

Kajal also has Paris Paris and Comali in her kitty. The lovely lady had also signed Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan, however, its status is still a bit unclear. One might get some clarity about the Shankar movie once the 'Ulaga Nayagan' gets done with his political commitments.