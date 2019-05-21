English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kajal Aggarwal's Sensational Photos Go Viral: Actress' Bold Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle

    By
    |

    As far as fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, Kajal Aggarwal is a name that needs no introduction at all. The Punjabi hottie enjoys a strong and dedicated fan following due to her elegant personality, bindass nature, charming screen presence and sincere performances. The Mersal beauty is also quite a pro at setting Instagram on fire with her sizzling snaps which has helped her become the queen of hearts. Now, here is some terrific news for her fans. In an exciting development, some sensational photos of the beauty are going viral on social media and turning up the heat.

    Too Hot To Handle

    In this awesome click, Kajal can be seen striking a seductive pose which might make fans go weak in the knees. She sure knows how to make an impact!

    Mesmerising

    Here is yet another priceless click of the ravishing beauty which proves that she is elegance personified. Kajal seems to have mastered the art of looking effortlessly hot.

    An Eventful 2018

    Interestingly, 2018 was a pretty eventful year for Kajal. She received rave reviews for her performance in Awe which emerged as a hit and impressed fans big time. Her next release MLA did decent business at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film saw her act opposite her first co-star Kalyan Ram and up her glam quotient big time. Sadly, her final release Kavacham bombed at the box office and received unimpressive reviews.

    Sita Time!

    Kajal is currently gearing up for the release of Sita which marks her second consecutive movie with Kavacham co-actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film features her in a bold new avatar and this is its big highlight. Sita is slated to hit screens on May 24, 2019.

    The Road Ahead

    Kajal also has Paris Paris and Comali in her kitty. The lovely lady had also signed Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan, however, its status is still a bit unclear. One might get some clarity about the Shankar movie once the 'Ulaga Nayagan' gets done with his political commitments.

    Kajal Aggarwal Rejected A Hero For This Film? SHOCKING DEETS INSIDE!

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue