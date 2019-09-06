Kajal Aggarwal Takes Major Pay Cut For Bollywood Movie?

A Bold Move

Kajal generally charges around Rs 2 crore for her Telugu movies, however, she is being paid merely Rs 30 lakh for Mumbai Saga. In other words, she is getting only 15 per cent of her usual remuneration for the John Abraham starrer.

Raw Deal?

According to reports, Kajal does not have a major role in Mumbai Saga as she will be seen in just a few scenes and a song. As such, many feel that her Bollywood career might not take off even if the movie fares well at the box office.

A Busy Time For Kajal

Meanwhile, Kajal is going through an eventful phase on the work front. She was last seen in Comali, which hit screens on August 15, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office. However, Ranarangam, which arrived in theatres on the same day, failed to click with the audience.

The Road Ahead...

Kajal will soon be seen in Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The movie, directed by Ramesh Aravind, is regarded as one of the most important releases of her career. She will also be seen in the Kollywood biggie Indian 2, which marks her first collaboration with veteran actor Kamal Haasan. The film, a sequel to 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is being directed by ace director Shankar and will most probably release in 2021.