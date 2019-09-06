English
    Kajal Aggarwal Takes Major Pay Cut For Bollywood Movie?

    Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the most talented young ladies in Tollywood. The 34-year-old 'Punjabi Kudi' is loved by all and sundry due to her simple nature and charismatic personality. However, unlike some of her contemporaries, she is not too popular in Bollywood. Even though she acted in films such as Singham and Special 26, she was not able to make any impact. Now, Kajal is returning to B-town with Mumbai Saga but it seems that she has taken a 'pay cut' for the movie.

    Kajal generally charges around Rs 2 crore for her Telugu movies, however, she is being paid merely Rs 30 lakh for Mumbai Saga. In other words, she is getting only 15 per cent of her usual remuneration for the John Abraham starrer.

    According to reports, Kajal does not have a major role in Mumbai Saga as she will be seen in just a few scenes and a song. As such, many feel that her Bollywood career might not take off even if the movie fares well at the box office.

    Meanwhile, Kajal is going through an eventful phase on the work front. She was last seen in Comali, which hit screens on August 15, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office. However, Ranarangam, which arrived in theatres on the same day, failed to click with the audience.

    Kajal will soon be seen in Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The movie, directed by Ramesh Aravind, is regarded as one of the most important releases of her career. She will also be seen in the Kollywood biggie Indian 2, which marks her first collaboration with veteran actor Kamal Haasan. The film, a sequel to 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is being directed by ace director Shankar and will most probably release in 2021.

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal John
