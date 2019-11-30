    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kajal Aggarwal To Do Role Turned Down By Nayanthara? Deets Inside!

      Are you a fan of the stylish Kajal Aggarwal? If yes, then here is some terrific news for you. According to reports, the 'Punjabi Kudi' will soon be playing a cop in a film backed by Rana Daggubati. The movie, revolving around the drug mafia, is likely to be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, making it a crucial release for the actress. The buzz is that it will help her showcase her abilities as a performer, adding a new dimension to her career.

      The yet-to-be-announced flick, likely to go on floors early next year, will be shot on a respectable budget and feature a noted crew. One is likely to receive an update on it in the days to come.

      Kajal Aggarwal To Do Role Turned Down By Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati To Produce The Movie

      Interestingly, the role was originally offered to Nayanthara, however, talks broke down as the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star was busy with other commitments. As such, it seems that the Awe beauty has accepted a film 'Thalaivi' said no to, indicating that the stakes are pretty high.

      Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is awaiting the release of Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. The film, launched in 2017, is likely to hit screens sometime in 2020. She is also working on the Shankar-directed Indian 2, marking her first collaboration with the legendary Kamal Haasan. Some time ago, the ravishing diva had said that she was excited to be doing the magnum opus.

      "I will start shooting for my part on June 1. The team is determined to make Indian 2 on a grand scale. I'm excited to be a part of the project and am eagerly waiting to work with Kamal sir," she had said.

      Actors Siddharth and Rakul Preet too are a part of the movie.

      Kajal is also gearing up to make her Bollywood comeback with Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta.

      Kajal Aggarwal Was In A Serious Relationship That Ended Due To This Brutal Reason; Sad Deets Inside

      Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
