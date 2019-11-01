Kajal Aggarwal To Marry A Businessman Soon? Here's What We Know

Kajal Aggarwal, one of the most popular stars in Telugu cinema, enjoys a strong fan-following due to her bindass nature and charming screen presence. Now, the 'Punjabi Kudi' is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to reports, the MLA beauty is all set to tie the knot with a businessman adding a new dimension to her life. Kajal recently appeared on a popular chat show and confirmed that getting married is one of her top priorities and this suggests that the rumour might be true.

Interestingly, during the same show, Kajal had also said that she wants her future husband to be ' possessive, caring and spiritual'.

"(I am looking for) Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual," Kajal had said.

In case you did not know, Kajal has always been fairly guarded about her personal life. However, a few years ago, the diva had confessed that she was once in a relationship that ended on a bitter as her then-boyfriend did not have a favourable impression of the film industry.

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in the much-hyped Ranarangam that hit screens on August 15 and tanked at the box office. Luckily, her Tamil film Comali, which released on the same day, did well at the ticket window. She currently has the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Hindi film Queen, titled Paris Paris, in her kitty. The film, which recently ran into trouble with the Censor Board, is likely to hit screens in 2020.

Kajal is also working on the highly ambitious Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the titular role. Actors Rakul Preet and Siddharth too are a part of the Shankar-directed movie. The 34-year-old will also be trying her luck in Bollywood once again with Mumbai Saga.

So, are you excited about Kajal's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

