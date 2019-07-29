Kajal Aggarwal To Play Female Lead In Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie? Here's What We Know

Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the most popular ladies in Tollywood today. The 'Punjabi Kudi' recently found herself in the limelight for a surprising reason when rumours of her being roped in to play the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in his movie with Koratala Siva began doing the rounds much to the delight of her die-hard fans. Now, it seems that the rumours were incorrect. According to the latest reports, there is little to no chance of Kajal romancing the 'Megastar' in this highly-ambitious movie.

The reports further state that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered for the Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva movie. However, if things do not work out, the team might approach either Nayanthara or Anushka Shetty to play the female lead.

Kajal and Chiranjeevi made a good pair in Khaidi No 150 and impressed fans with their crackling chemistry. As such, many movie buffs feel that casting the Mersal beauty would have added a new dimension to the untitled movie.

The grapevine suggests that Koratala Siva's movie will feature Chiru in a brand new avatar and touch upon an important topic. Recently it was reported that the film is likely to have a Chak De feel to it, which upset Mega fans big time. Given Chiranjeevi's star power and Koratala Siva's credentials as a filmmaker, fans have high expectations from this movie, which explains the curiosity surrounding the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Kajal currently has Comali and Ranarangam in her kitty. Comali has her paired opposite Jayam Ravi while Ranarangam will see her sharing screen space with Sharwanand. She is also set to begin work on Indian 2, featuring actor-director Kamal Haasan in the lead.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is currently working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, features Nayanthara and Tamannaah in the lead. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.