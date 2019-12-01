Kajal Aggarwal Turns Down This Biggie?

Recently, it was reported that Kajal Aggarwal would be making her Sandalwood debut with Upendra's eagerly awaited Kabza and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. Now, it seems that the Temper beauty has refused to be a part of the magnum opus due to her busy schedule. The buzz is that director R Chandru has already started the hunt for a new heroine and an official announcement will be made in the coming days.

Kabza, which will be shot against a big budget, is likely to hit screens in seven languages (Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu) and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned. It is set in the 1980s and will most probably be shot in places such as Madurai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. 'Real Star' will reportedly be seen playing a don in the biggie. Many feel that working with 'Uppi' in Kabza could have added a new dimension to Kajal Aggarwal's career.

Meanwhile, the 'Punjabi Kudi' is working on the Tamil movie Indian 2, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Kamal Haasan. The film, being directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar, is a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian/Hindustani and is likely to deal with society's fight against corruption. Rakul Preet and Siddharth too are a part of the cast.

Kajal is also awaiting the release of Paris Paris, the Tamil of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. Some time ago, she had said young girls will relate to the story.

"When I was offered the Queen remake, I saw it as a story that can be explored in many languages. It's a simple story of a simple girl that I could connect with on many levels. I'm sure there are a lot of girls across different parts of Tamil Nadu who will relate to this story and I'd be glad if this film empowers them," she had told a leading daily.

