Kajal Aggarwal Upset With Prabhas And Saaho Makers As They Rejected Her For Bad Boy Number?

The lovely Kajal Aggarwal is arguably one of the biggest and most established actresses in Tollywood. The 'Pakka Local' beauty has acted in quite a few big films and this has worked wonders for her career. Now, the 'Punjabi Kudi' is in the limelight for a shocking reason. According to reports, Kajal is upset with Prabhas as she was not roped in for the 'Bad Boy' number in Saaho.

Kajal was reportedly approached for the 'Bad Boy' number and demanded Rs 2 crore for the same. She, however, lost the offer to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who demanded the same remuneration as the MLA star.

The buzz is that the makers of Saaho went in for Jacqueline instead of Kajal as the Sri Lakan beauty is a popular name in Bollywood. Many feel that the Prabhas and co cannot be blamed for their decision as the action-thriller is more of a Hindi film than a Telugu one.

In case, you did not know, Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth and marks Prabhas's return to the big screen after a hiatus. The film revolves around the exploits of a 'cop' and has several stunts that are at par with the ones seen in the Hollywood movies. Saaho features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belawadi, Mandira Bedi, Murali Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the movie.

Coming back to Kajal, she currently has Indian 2 and Paris Paris in her kitty. Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, maeks her first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Paris Paris is a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Hindi hit Queen and features Kajal in a lively avatar.

So, do you think Kajal would have a better choice than Jacqueline for Saaho? Are you excited about the Tollywood diva's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

Source: Cinejosh