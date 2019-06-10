Kajal Aggarwal Was In A Serious Relationship That Ended Due To This Brutal Reason; Sad Deets Inside

'Been In Two Relationships'

During an interaction with a leading daily, Kajal said that she had been in two serious relationships at different points in life and added that they ended on a sad note. Elaborating on the second relationship, the Kavacham star said that it did not work because she 'did not have the time'.

Her Exact Words

"I have had two serious relationships in my life so far, one before I became an actor and one after and both were with people outside the industry. The last relationship did not work out as you need to give a relationship some time and be physically present and that was not possible as I did not have the time."

She Has Had Boyfriend Issues

While talking about her family life, Kajal said that she did not really cry a lot in her formative years. However, at the same time, she confessed that the only time she cried was following a 'boyfriend problem'.

"The only time I have cried in my life was due to boyfriend problems. In fact, when I need to do an emotional scene I have to try really hard as I have no reference to think of in my real life," she had said.

Work Matters

Interestingly, 2019 has not been a particularly good year for Kajal so far. She was last seen in Sita, which bombed at the box office. At present, she has Paris Paris and Comali in her kitty. Some time ago, she had signed up for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 much to the delight of her fans. However, the buzz is that she might soon opt out of the film.