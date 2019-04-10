English
    Kalki Teaser Is Out; Dr Rajasekhar Set To Recreate The Success Of PSV Garuda Vega?

    Kalki is one of the promising Telugu movies in the pipeline and the Dr Rajasekhar starrer will be releasing in the theatres during this summer season. Now, Kalki's teaser has released in the online circuits and it rightly proves why the film ranks as one among the highly-awaited movies of the season.

    Kalki teaser hit the online circuits this morning and it has received a good reception. The teaser has definitely created a good impression among the audiences and it assures a very intense and promising entertainer. The teaser has been cut smartly and it is devoid of any dialogues. But the scintillating BGM and the intense shots make up for that and thus delivery one of the finest teasers of the recent times.

    Dr Rajasekhar's previous film was PSV Garuda Vega, which was a towering success of the movie. Going by Kalki's teaser, it seems like he would recreate the same amount of success with this film as well.

    Kalki has been directed by Prasanth Varma, whose previous directorial venture was the mighty impressive Awe. Kalki has been scheduled to release in the theatres on May 17, 2019. Along with Dr Rajasekhar, Kalki also feeatures Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha, Ashutosh Rana, Jayaprakash, Scarlett Wilson and a host of other actors in important roles.

