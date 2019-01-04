 »   »   »  Kalyan Ram Reveals Why Jr NTR Is Not A Part Of The NTR Biopic

The eagerly-awaited NTR biopic is of the biggest Telugu films of the year and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. The film revolves around the life of the former Andhra CM NTR and it is expected to showcase the unknown aspects of his life. The biopic features Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in the lead roles and has been directed by Krish. Several popular actors are a part of the cast but Jr NTR is not one of them.

Many fans have attributed this to the rumoured rift between the 'Young Tiger' and his uncle. To make things even more complicated, both these stars have always refrained from talking about the topic. Now, Kalyan Ram has revealed the real reason because of which Jr NTR is not a part of the cast.

During an interview, he said that Jr NTR is a big star and it would not have been proper to ask him to essay a small role in the film.

"It won't be fair to ask Tarak to play a small role in NTR biopic and that won't even make the fans happy. Even for my films, I cannot just ask Tarak to appear in a glimpse just because of him being my brother. He is a superstar and he deserves respect for his stardom," he added.

Kalyan Ram also made it clear that NBK's character is not a part of the film.

The NTR biopic will hit the screens in two parts. The first part NTR Kathanayakudu is slated to release on January 9, 2019 while the second instalment(NTR Mahanayakudu) will arrive in the theatres in February.

Most Read: SS Karthikeya Wedding: Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty And Others Chill As The Festivities Begin