Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu Trailer Goes Viral: Fans In Two Minds About Ram Gopal Varma's Film

Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most controversial names in Telugu cinema, enjoys a pretty decent fan-following because of his bold nature and bindass personality. Now, he is back in the limelight, courtesy, his latest film Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu, which looks to be even more controversial than his 2018 hit Lakshmi's NTR. The film's trailer, released on Diwali (October 27), has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans while ruffling a few feathers.

The Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu trailer features several characters modelled on top politicians, indicating RGV means business. The trailer implies that the film has caste undertones and this has piqued the curiosity big time.

Meanwhile, the Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu trailer has evoked mixed reactions from fans. Here, we present before you the top tweets about Ram Gopal Varma's 'Diwali gift'.