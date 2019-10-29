    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu Trailer Goes Viral: Fans In Two Minds About Ram Gopal Varma's Film

      Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most controversial names in Telugu cinema, enjoys a pretty decent fan-following because of his bold nature and bindass personality. Now, he is back in the limelight, courtesy, his latest film Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu, which looks to be even more controversial than his 2018 hit Lakshmi's NTR. The film's trailer, released on Diwali (October 27), has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans while ruffling a few feathers.

      The Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu trailer features several characters modelled on top politicians, indicating RGV means business. The trailer implies that the film has caste undertones and this has piqued the curiosity big time.

      Meanwhile, the Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu trailer has evoked mixed reactions from fans. Here, we present before you the top tweets about Ram Gopal Varma's 'Diwali gift'.

      Demigod for a Reason..... Indian Film Industry Mottham lo kalla G lo Guts unna eeekaika Director mana "Demigod R.G.V Garu" 💥💥🔥🔥👍👍👌💪🏻🙏 #KammaRajyamloKadapaReddlu

      I think whoever is shown in a cheap light or as a criminal in #KammaRajyamloKadapaReddlu can legitimately get this movie banned. They might explore legal routes for that. RGV can't be given unlimited carte blanche. There is a difference between satire & propagandist defamation.

      1st Case--> On the release day of #KammaRajyamloKadapaReddlu movie POLITICAL PARTIES on the way to protest ..( #TDP Especially).

      2nd Case --> Me with My friends to theatre on the release day of #KRKR movie...🤣

      Crazy #KRKRTrailer 😝🔥

      RGV should stop giving voice over in trialers. Monotonous, boring, insipid.

      The title of the movie is too rude, defeats the purpose of a creative art form.

      MISSING KAPOOR @RKs_TillLast

      now do we have these fights and murders in Vijayawada, why they are portraying like this?@RGVzoomin

      #KammaRajyamloKadapaReddlu

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Ram Gopal Varma Drops MEGA Family Movie; Is He 'Trolling' Naga Babu With His Latest Comments?

      Read more about: trailer ram gopal varma director
