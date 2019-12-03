Popular Star’s Kind Words About Jr NTR Take Social Media By Storm

Kannada sensation Rakshit Shetty will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Avane Srimannarayana and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film, dubbed in Telugu as Athade Srimannarayana, has piqued the curiosity due to its terrific trailer, indicating that things are heading in the right direction. During its promotions, he opened up about his love for Jr NTR and said that the young star's energy levels are quite impressive.

"I hugely admire Jr NTR for the kind of energy he generates. He was also one of the motivating factors for me to get into the skin of the role," he added.

While speaking about Avane Srimannarayana, he said that it has a relatable plot and this might help it do well at a pan-India level.

"We had to endure several challenges in these three years during the filming. But we believe the content is universal and so we're planning to release it in major languages -Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu," added Rakshit.

In case, you did not know, Avane Srimannarayana is an action-packed adventure flick that revolves around the exploits of a corrupt cop. It stars Varanasi girl Shanvi as the leading lady and is the biggest release of her career. Actors Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty and Balaji Manohar too are a part of the cast.

Avane Srimannarayana is slated to hit screens later this month.