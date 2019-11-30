Keerthy Suresh Not Getting Tollywood Offers As She Is Reluctant To Do Glamorous Roles?

There's no denying that Keerthy Suresh is one of the finest performers in Telugu cinema. The Malayali beauty is loved by all and sundry because of her bindass nature and charming screen presence. Now, here is some shocking news for the reel Savitri. According to reports, several top producers are hesitant to work with her as she is not interested in doing bold/glamorous roles. The grapevine also suggests that the star gives creative inputs, which has not gone down well with those in the industry.

Many feel that while the actress's decision to refrain from skin show needs to be respected, it is hindering her progress. The likes of Pooja Hegde and Nabha Natesh have no issues with turning up the heat and this seems to have helped them bag lucrative offers, indirectly creating a problem for the Nenu Local girl. It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old gives into 'peer pressure' and changes her mind.

On the professional side of things, Keerthy's last major Tollywood release Mahanati arrived in theatres in May 2018 and did well at the box office while impressing fans. The lovely lady bagged a National Award for her stunning portrayal of actress Savitri, adding a new dimension to her career.

While talking about her big win, Keerthy had said that she was grateful to the Gundamma Katha star's daughter for helping her prepare for the role.

"I must thank Savitri amma's daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari amma for helping me perfect her mother's mannerisms and behaviour. Her support was immense and crucial. It was teamwork and I am grateful to each member of the cast and crew," she had said.

Keerthy is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan, featuring her as the heroine opposite Ajay Devgn. She also has the Mollywood biggie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the titular role. It is likely to release in March 2020.

