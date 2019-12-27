    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Keerthy Suresh On ‘Mahanati’: I Dedicate My National Award To Savitri Amma!

      2019 is undoubtedly a fabulous year for Keerthy Suresh! Keerthy was honoured with Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Female) and National Film Award for Best Actress for the phenomenal movie Mahanati. Based on the life of veteran actress Savitri, the movie received much appreciation from audiences and the critics.

      In a recent interaction with Times of India, Keerthy revealed that she initially refused the offer to play Savitri on screen. She said, "I truly believe all of this is happening because of Savitri amma's blessings. I'd like to dedicate this award to her. When Nagi first narrated the script of Mahanati, I had rejected it thinking there's no way I can pull off such a huge role - the responsibility was so massive, it felt like a burden. But Nagi was persistent and said he couldn't think of anybody else for the role. His conviction in me boosted my own confidence, so I agreed to do the film."

      She added, "It was emotionally draining to play Savitri. That was because of the strong connection I felt with her life story. Of course, there was a lot of preparation that went into it. Nagi gave me a slew of her biographies to read, and I also watched a lot of her clippings. I remember watching her popular film Mayabazar as a kid, but I watched it again to understand her and her mannerisms. In fact, we had a portion from Mayabazar in Mahanati as well. I met her family to find out more about her and what she was like - on and off screen."

      Keerthy Suresh has a number of films lined up in her kitty. She has signed up for Telugu films Miss India, Good Luck Sakshi and Rang De. She has signed a Mollywood flick along with actor Mohanlal, which is named Marakkar.

      She has also agreed to work with Priyadarshan for Arabikadalinte Simham. Keerthy also has a Tamil film called Penguin in her 2020 list. She is currently working with actor Rajinikanth for Thalaivar 168. It is reported that the Mahanati actress will be playing the role of Superstar's sister in the movie. The multi-starrer also has Khushboo, Meena and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
