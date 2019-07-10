Young Actress Gives Big Shock To Nagarjuna? Akkineni Fans Are Worried

It's no secret that 2018 was a forgettable year for noted actor Nagarjuna. 'King' suffered a big blow when the crime-drama Officer underperformed at the box office and received flak from his own fans. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, never clicked with critics and this resulted in its downfall. The star's next release Devadas too failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a letdown. Now, Nagarjuna is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

According to reports, actress Keerthy Suresh has opted out of Bangarraju and left Akkineni fans in a state of shock. The Mahanati star had initially agreed to do the film but later informed the makers that she would not be available. The buzz is that she found some issue with the film on second thoughts.

Keerthy's exit virtually means that Bangarraju will not hit screens during Sankranti 2020. The film, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, also has Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently awaiting the release of Manmadhudu 2, a romantic-comedy. The film features him in the role of a 50-year-old playboy and is likely to be a fun-filled affair. Actress Rakul Preet is the leading lady. The film is slated to release in August.

Nags is also gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The show, likely to feature several interesting names, has already landed in a controversy. Last year, the Criminal star had slammed Bigg Boss and called it 'voyeuristic'.

"Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons are doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he had added.

The strong comments are going viral and this has left fans shocked.

