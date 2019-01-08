KGF Box Office Collections (17 Days): Yash's Film Earns Huge Profits In The Telugu States

A Huge Hit In Telugu States

The actor's latest big release KGF has emerged as a runaway hit in the Telugu states and raked in huge profits for the makers. In 17 days it has grossed nearly Rs 21 Crore at the AP/TS box office and collected a share of Rs 10.25 Crore. Its rights were sold for Rs 5 Crore and this means that the collections are double the investment.

The Details

KGF has done pretty well in Nizam and Ceded. Its share in Nizam is nearly Rs 4.14 Crore while Ceded collections stand at Rs 1.95 Crore. Its collections in UA(Rs 1.18 Crore), Krishna district(Rs 0.91 Crore) and other areas too are decent considering that it is a dubbed film.

The Positive WOM Does The Trick?

The general feeling is that KGF is a pretty well-made film and it has given Yash the ideal platform to showcase his abilities as a performer. Most critics have also highlighted the fact that the ‘Rocking Star' has pulled off the complex role without breaking a sweat and taken the film to the next level. All in all, the WOM is healthy and this seems to have done the trick for KGF.

To Conclude...

KGF has had three weekends in the theatres and it is now all set to end its run on a good note. The film will slow down big time in the coming days when NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama hit the screens. Either way, KGF truly is the pride of Indian cinema.