English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Director Prashanth Neel Is Planning A Pan-Indian Movie With Mahesh Babu?

    By
    |

    KGF: Chapter 1, the film that released during the Christmas season of 2018 turned out to be one of the biggest ever hits in the history of Kannada Cinema and the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi dubbed versions of the film too collected huge numbers at the box office.

    KGF's director Prasanth Neil is busy with the works of the next installment of KGF series, which has been titled as KGF: Chapter 2. Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds regarding the next flick of the director after KGF: Chapter 2.

    KGF Director Prashanth Neel Is Planning A Pan-Indian Movie With Mahesh Babu?

    According to a report by telugu360, KGF director will be planning a film with Mahesh Babu next. According to the report, he is in talks with Mahesh Babu for a pan Indian movie. The report suggests that Prasanth Neil had met Namratha Shirodkar to discuss a story that would suit superstar Mahesh Babu. At the same time, the report also adds that the full storyline is yet to be developed. Going by the report, this project maybe funded by Mahesh Babu's production banner if everything goes well.

    Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's next film is Maharshi, directd by popular film-maker Vamshi Paidipilly. The film is one of the big releases of the upcoming summer season and the makers of the film had recently confirmed that the movie would be hitting the theatres on May 9, 2019.

    Read more about: mahesh babu kgf
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue