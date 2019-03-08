KGF Director Prashanth Neel Is Planning A Pan-Indian Movie With Mahesh Babu?

KGF: Chapter 1, the film that released during the Christmas season of 2018 turned out to be one of the biggest ever hits in the history of Kannada Cinema and the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi dubbed versions of the film too collected huge numbers at the box office.

KGF's director Prasanth Neil is busy with the works of the next installment of KGF series, which has been titled as KGF: Chapter 2. Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds regarding the next flick of the director after KGF: Chapter 2.

According to a report by telugu360, KGF director will be planning a film with Mahesh Babu next. According to the report, he is in talks with Mahesh Babu for a pan Indian movie. The report suggests that Prasanth Neil had met Namratha Shirodkar to discuss a story that would suit superstar Mahesh Babu. At the same time, the report also adds that the full storyline is yet to be developed. Going by the report, this project maybe funded by Mahesh Babu's production banner if everything goes well.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's next film is Maharshi, directd by popular film-maker Vamshi Paidipilly. The film is one of the big releases of the upcoming summer season and the makers of the film had recently confirmed that the movie would be hitting the theatres on May 9, 2019.