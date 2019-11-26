Khaidi AP And TS Box Office Closing Collections: Karthi's Movie Proves To Be A Blockbuster

The Finer Deets

Nizam: Rs 2.27 crore

Ceded : Rs 0.94 crore

Nellore: Rs 0.32 crore

Krishna: Rs 0.83 crore

Guntur: Rs 0.72 crore

Vizag: Rs 1.30 crore

East Godavari: Rs 0.52 crore

West Godavari: Rs 0.43 crore

Total AP & TS Share: Rs 7.33 crore

The Verdict

Khaidi's AP/TS theatrical rights were valued at Rs 3.5 crore, which means that it has recovered nearly 209 per cent of the investment and proved to be a 'Blockbuster'.

He's Back!

Karthi's previous outing Dev had tanked at the AP/TS box office, collecting a share of around Rs 2 crore and recovering merely 35 per cent of the initial investment. With Khaidi, the actor has bounced back in style and proved that he is a force to be reckoned.

Healthy WOM Did The Trick

Khaidi impressed most critics with its raw presentation and gripping plot. Karthi's performance too struck a chord, adding a new dimension to the buzz surrounding the film. As such, the WOM was positive and this worked in its favour, ensuring a fairly long run.

The Road Ahead...

With the action-thriller in the past, Karthi is set to turn his attention to the Kollywood biggie Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The magnum opus, based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name, features Vikram and Jayam Ravi as the parallel leads. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul too are a part of the cast.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on Vijay's next, being referred to as Thalapathy 64.