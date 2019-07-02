Rashmika Mandanna Misses Out On Being Part Of This Top Star's Movie? Kiara Advani Bags The Offer?

Kiara Over Rashmika?

According to Cinejosh, the makers of the Prabhas starrer Saaho will soon be shooting a special dance number, which is likely to be an important part of the movie. The buzz is that Rashmika Mandanna was initially considered for the song, however, Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani ultimately bagged the offer.

About Saaho

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, marks Prabhas' return to the big screen after nearly two years and this makes it one of the biggest films of the year. The movie, featuring 'Darling' in a stylish new avatar, has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and this makes it a pan-India affair. Saaho features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.

Dear Comrade Calling

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade, which is slated to hit screens later this month. The film, directed by Bharat Kamma, marks her second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Dear comrade has already created a buzz amongst fans, which indicates that it has the potential to be a hit.

A Busy Time For Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead. The fun-filled entertainer, directed by F2 director Anil Ravipudi, is likely to hit screens during Sankranthi 2020. The buzz is that it has the potential to be a blockbuster.