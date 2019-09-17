Kiara Advani Is A Busy Bee; South Cinema Finding It Hard To Get Her Dates?

Kiara Advani is a name that is not completely alien to the Telugu film industry. She might have just two Telugu movies in her filmography so far, but still, the actress has quite a good fan following out here. In Telugu, she was previously seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama that hit theatres early this year but it seems like South cinema audiences will have to wait a bit longer to see her back in regional cinema. Kiara Advani is indeed a busy bee with the actress having a whole lot of promising projects in Bollywood.

Interestingly, reports had come up that Kiara Advani is being considered as the leading lady for Thalapathy 64, the upcoming film of Tamil superstar Vijay, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, the latest rumours that popped up, have a different story to tell. It is being said that Kiara Advani may not be a part of the project since she couldn't allot enough dates for the shoot of the film.

This has led to speculations that South cinema is finding it hard to get her dates due to her busy schedule in Bollywood. As far as Tollywood is considered, the actress's name is not associated with any of the major upcoming projects, which again is a piece of disappointing news for her fans down South.

However, Kiara Advani has a bagful of projects in Hindi cinema and she is rising as one among the top actresses of present-day Bollywood. Her portrayal of Preeti in the blockbuster movie Kabir Singh, which was the remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, further escalated her star status. Next, the actress will be seen in Good News, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, etc. She is also a part of upcoming films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Indu Ki Jawaani, etc., which are in various stages of production.