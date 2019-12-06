Kiara Advani Rejects Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter Due To This Reason?

A Mistake?

Kiara's second and latest Tollywood outing Vinaya Vidheya Rama, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan, turned out to be a dud and received unflattering reviews from all corners. As such, many feel that working with the Arjun Reddy star might have helped her get her career back on track.

About Fighter

In case, you did not know, Fighter is a commercial-entertainer with plenty of mass elements. The flick, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, features Vijay Deverakonda in a new avatar, which might create a great deal of buzz among fans. The inside talk is that it will shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, marking the heartthrob's Bollywood debut.

Busy Time For Kiara

Coming back to Kiara, she is awaiting the release of the Bollywood film Good Newwz, which will see her share screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh. It is slated to hit screens on December 27, 2019. She also has the Bollywood biggies Laxxmi Bamb and Shershaah in her kitty.

Are You Ready For World Famous Lover?

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, he will next be seen in World Famous Lover, directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, features him in an intense avatar, which might take 'Comrades' by surprise. In it, he is paired opposite four lovely actresses (Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna and Izabelle Leite), which has piqued the curiosity.