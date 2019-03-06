Vinaya Vidheya Rama Fame Kiara Advani Looks Super Hot In These Viral Photos

Last year, actress Kiara Advani made her Tollywood debut with the Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu and added a new dimension to her career. The political-drama, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, emerged as a runaway hit and helped the young lady get her career off to a good start.'

This Sankranthi, she grabbed the spotlight once again when she returned to Tollywood with Vinaya Vidheya Rama which hit screens amidst much fanfare. The action-drama, featuring Ram Charan in the lead, got off to a good start at the box office before crashing owing to the negative WOM.Even though the film failed, Kiara grabbed plenty of attention because of her glamorous screen presence.

Now, she is in the light for a terrific reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Mar 5, 2019 at 9:47pm PST Divalicious! She recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and turned up the heat big time. Wearing pink, the lady looked a million bucks and proved that she is diva in the truest sense. She sure knows how to make an impact. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Mar 5, 2019 at 11:12pm PST Stunning! Here is a stunning photo from her photoshoot for the same magazine. Her elegance and imploring expressions add a new dimension to her appearance, upping its recall value in a big way. Her charming aura is bound to make countless young men go weak at the knees View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Mar 6, 2019 at 1:05am PST Charming! Here is another stunning snap of Kiara from the shoot which might create a great deal of buzz amongst fans. In it, she looks charming and radiant. The Way Ahead... With Vinaya Vidheya Rama debacle behind her, Kiara has turned her attention to Kabir Singh. The Bollywood film, a remake of the Telugu sleeper hit Arjun Reddy, features Shahid Kapoor in the lead. She will also be seen in the Bollywood biggies Good News and Kalank. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to in the near future.

