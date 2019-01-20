Happy Birthday Krishnam Raju : ‘Rebel’ Shares Some Big News About Prabhas’ Marriage

Krishnam Raju is arguably one of the biggest and most revered names in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his bold nature, dashing n-screen image and powerful performances. During his illustrious career, he has starred in quite a few classics and this has established him as a synonym for success. Now, the 'Rebel' is in the news for a awesome reason.

On the occasion of his birthday (January 20, 2019), Krishnam Raju spoke to the media and answered a few questions about his nephew Prabhas' marriage. He revealed that marriage is on Prabhas' mind and added that 'Darling' will be walking down the aisle after the release of Saaho.

Saaho is an action-thriller and has been directed by Sujeeth. The film will be Prabhas' first release outside the Baahubali universe. It is slated to hit the screens in August. Going by Krishnam Raju's statement, Prabhas might walk down the aisle in September or October.

In case you did not know, Prabhas' marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. The star has often been linked to actress Anushka Shetty. However, he has always maintained that she is just a friend.

Either way, we wish Krishnam Raju a happy birthday and hope that he shares more good news regarding Prabhas' marriage.