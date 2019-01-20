English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Krishnam Raju : ‘Rebel’ Shares Some Big News About Prabhas’ Marriage

    By
    |

    Krishnam Raju is arguably one of the biggest and most revered names in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his bold nature, dashing n-screen image and powerful performances. During his illustrious career, he has starred in quite a few classics and this has established him as a synonym for success. Now, the 'Rebel' is in the news for a awesome reason.

    On the occasion of his birthday (January 20, 2019), Krishnam Raju spoke to the media and answered a few questions about his nephew Prabhas' marriage. He revealed that marriage is on Prabhas' mind and added that 'Darling' will be walking down the aisle after the release of Saaho.

    Krishnam Raju

    Saaho is an action-thriller and has been directed by Sujeeth. The film will be Prabhas' first release outside the Baahubali universe. It is slated to hit the screens in August. Going by Krishnam Raju's statement, Prabhas might walk down the aisle in September or October.

    In case you did not know, Prabhas' marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. The star has often been linked to actress Anushka Shetty. However, he has always maintained that she is just a friend.

    Either way, we wish Krishnam Raju a happy birthday and hope that he shares more good news regarding Prabhas' marriage.

    Read more about: prabhas
    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue